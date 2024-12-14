Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Describes Dolphins D-Line

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud must face a dangerous Miami Dolphins defensive front.

Jeremy Brener

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been studying hard to prepare to face the Miami Dolphins and their tricky pass rush.

Stroud spoke earlier in the week about how dangerous the Dolphins can be with their front seven.

“They do a great job rushing as one," Stroud said. "They do a lot of stunts and a lot of twisting and turning which they get a lot of, I wouldn’t say necessarily sacks, they get those too but they more so get pressures and affect the quarterback. I have to be on my A game to make those my new movements and things like that and our o-line has to do a good job of passing those guys off."

With veterans on the line, Stroud will have to play smart and go through his reads like someone who has been in the league a lot longer than two years.

"[Dolphins DT] Calais [Campbell] knows what to look for and he leads those other guys. I think ’92’ [Dolphins DT Zach Sieler] has done a great job as well, they have had some injuries up there, but they have been able to have some really great play up there as well. I think the coaching and the way that they play hard," Stroud said.

Stroud and the Texans are set to kick off against the Dolphins tomorrow at 12 noon CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

