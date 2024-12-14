Texans' C.J. Stroud Describes Dolphins D-Line
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been studying hard to prepare to face the Miami Dolphins and their tricky pass rush.
Stroud spoke earlier in the week about how dangerous the Dolphins can be with their front seven.
“They do a great job rushing as one," Stroud said. "They do a lot of stunts and a lot of twisting and turning which they get a lot of, I wouldn’t say necessarily sacks, they get those too but they more so get pressures and affect the quarterback. I have to be on my A game to make those my new movements and things like that and our o-line has to do a good job of passing those guys off."
With veterans on the line, Stroud will have to play smart and go through his reads like someone who has been in the league a lot longer than two years.
"[Dolphins DT] Calais [Campbell] knows what to look for and he leads those other guys. I think ’92’ [Dolphins DT Zach Sieler] has done a great job as well, they have had some injuries up there, but they have been able to have some really great play up there as well. I think the coaching and the way that they play hard," Stroud said.
Stroud and the Texans are set to kick off against the Dolphins tomorrow at 12 noon CT.
