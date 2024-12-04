Texans' C.J. Stroud Inspired by Joe Mixon
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is only in his second year, so he is looking to gain some insight and advice from his veteran teammates.
One player he looks up to is veteran running back Joe Mixon, who has been a massive help for him in his first season with the Texans.
"He's a servant, a helper," Stroud said of Mixon. "That's ultimately what I want to be as well. Who can I serve and how can I help? That's ultimately what the game of football is. That's what Jesus was, so that's where I get my motivation from. I think Joe has done a great job of that, and I'm just really, really happy that he's on my team. Because playing against him last year, he was great with the Bengals. So, we're able to generate some good drives with him, being able to run downhill, stretch zones, switch up scheme, go gap scheme. Our O-line has bought into what type of back he is, to makes the blocks right. He's serving those guys even with that, trying new things that he hasn't done in a long time. So, I think he's a great, great, great brother to lean on for everybody.”
Stroud, Mixon and the Texans will use their bye week to heal before returning to the field in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium.
