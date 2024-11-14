Texans Daily

Texans Coach Sends Message to Offense

The Houston Texans offense has struggled in second halves this season.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans offense is trying to get past their Week 10 loss against the Detroit Lions, where they failed to score in the final two quarters of the game.

While quarterback C.J. Stroud shouldered the blame for the team's loss and the offense's ineptitude, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans sent a message to his entire offensive unit.

READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Texans After Loss to Lions?

“Nobody can shoulder all of the responsibility," Ryans said. "For C.J., yeah, it’s 10 other guys around him. But just like those 10 other guys and C.J., all the defensive players, special teams, everybody has a job to do and everybody is expected to do that job to the best of their ability. And it’s just about everybody focusing on themselves. And if everybody executes and everyone plays the proper way and does their job the right way, then we’ll be fine. Nobody needs to do more or less. Just do your job the right way.”

Ryans is right. While Stroud should accept responsibility as a team captain and leader, it is up to everyone to do their jobs properly and correct in order to get to the goals the team wants to get to.

The Texans offense will look to bounce back on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

READ MORE: Texans Clinging Onto Hope After Consecutive Losses

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Houston Texans Name Joe Mixon Additional Captain for 2024 Season

• Texans Coach Addresses Second-Half Woes After Lions Game

• 2 Houston Texans’ Starting Defenders Suffered Injury During Lions Game

• Have the Houston Texans Odds To Win the AFC South Changed After Recent Skid?

What Are The Houston Texans’ Playoff Percentage Chance After Loss to Lions?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News