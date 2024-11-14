Texans Coach Sends Message to Offense
The Houston Texans offense is trying to get past their Week 10 loss against the Detroit Lions, where they failed to score in the final two quarters of the game.
While quarterback C.J. Stroud shouldered the blame for the team's loss and the offense's ineptitude, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans sent a message to his entire offensive unit.
“Nobody can shoulder all of the responsibility," Ryans said. "For C.J., yeah, it’s 10 other guys around him. But just like those 10 other guys and C.J., all the defensive players, special teams, everybody has a job to do and everybody is expected to do that job to the best of their ability. And it’s just about everybody focusing on themselves. And if everybody executes and everyone plays the proper way and does their job the right way, then we’ll be fine. Nobody needs to do more or less. Just do your job the right way.”
Ryans is right. While Stroud should accept responsibility as a team captain and leader, it is up to everyone to do their jobs properly and correct in order to get to the goals the team wants to get to.
The Texans offense will look to bounce back on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.
