Texans Coach Praises Star CB
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is enjoying a lot of success in his third season in the league.
Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has 41 tackles and three interceptions so far this season for the Texans.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans sang the praises of the former LSU Tigers standout.
“[Derek] Stingley [Jr.] continues to be a productive player for us," Ryans said. "Making us plays on the football, that turnover led to points for us so that was a huge play by him. It was a play where it looked like the guy was open, but Stingley just has the closing speed to catch up and also catch the football in a way that a lot of receivers catch the ball. It is really impressive to see him catch those balls, catch those passes, it is very impressive by him, and I am just excited for the season that Stingley is having. He is doing an outstanding job all year, not just in the passing game but in the tackling, improving setting edges and the run game and the screen game. He is becoming a complete player.”
Stingley and the Texans will return to the field in Week 15 when they take on the Miami Dolphins.
