Texans Eyeing Fresh Start After New Year

The Houston Texans are turning the page going into Week 18 and the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are coming off two straight losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, and that has stunted some form of momentum.

Now, the team gets a chance to bury that as the Texans visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is looking forward to the opportunity to start anew.

“It is a new season, new excitement, 0-0. It is all about winning that week," Stroud said. "When you dumb it down it is like you have to win four more games and that is it. Of course, it is not that easy but you have to find a way to motivate yourself. It is motivation just to be able to continue. I think it is good for us, I don’t know exactly what is being said but we put ourselves in this position. This is not by chance, it is not by luck, it is not about other people. It is about us being a good football team and I want my team to remember that. People are going to talk, simple and plain. We are the ones out there playing and we got into the playoffs by being a good football team and we are going to continue to be that. I am excited. It is 0-0 and hopefully we get healthy going into there and being able to play, whoever we play here, really tough and hopefully we get a win.”

Kickoff between the Texans and Titans is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.

