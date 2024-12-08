Texans Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Texans Beef Up D-Line

The Houston Texans add to their defensive line in the latest NFL mock draft.

Jeremy Brener

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are focused on the final four games of their season, but someone in the scouting department is also going to pay attention to the rest of the college football campaign.

The 2025 NFL Draft is still a few months away, but preparation is beginning to ramp up.

In The Ringer's latest mock draft from Danny Kelly, the Texans are tabbed to select Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the No. 22 overall pick.

"The Texans should look to beef up their defensive line by adding a gargantuan defender in Grant. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds and is surprisingly nimble at the point of attack, regularly giving opposing linemen fits with his quick first step and immense strength. Grant can shore up the Houston run defense while also providing a boost to edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. by demanding more attention in the interior," Kelly writes.

With Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on each side of the line, having a big player like Grant up the middle could make the team incredibly formidable in the front seven.

