Texans Hit 'Rock Bottom' vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans are picking up the pieces after their 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.
It's easily the worst loss of the season for the Texans, but they still have a lot to play for with Week 18 and the playoffs on the horizon.
READ MORE: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Surprised By 'Flat' Performance vs. Ravens
“That's the only thing we can do," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said postgame. "There is nothing in life you can going to back on and redo, so it's all about how you respond. You hit rock bottom, the only way is up. So we still have a lot of hope. At the end of the day we clinched our division. We still have an opportunity to go in the playoffs. Got to finish this year the right way against Tennessee, and hopefully by that time we're in a groove and rolling when the playoffs come.”
The Texans have the extra long week to recover and move past their performance against the Ravens, which they will need as they set their sights on the playoffs.
Before the postseason begins, the Texans will play against the Tennessee Titans to close out the regular season.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely The MVP'
• Joe Mixon Involved in Pregame Scuffle Before Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens Game
• Texans Simply Not on Par With AFC's Best
• Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Extensive Thoughts On Tank Dell's Horrific Injury