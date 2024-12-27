Texans Daily

Texans Hit 'Rock Bottom' vs. Ravens

The Houston Texans have hit a new low against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are picking up the pieces after their 31-2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

It's easily the worst loss of the season for the Texans, but they still have a lot to play for with Week 18 and the playoffs on the horizon.

“That's the only thing we can do," Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said postgame. "There is nothing in life you can going to back on and redo, so it's all about how you respond. You hit rock bottom, the only way is up. So we still have a lot of hope. At the end of the day we clinched our division. We still have an opportunity to go in the playoffs. Got to finish this year the right way against Tennessee, and hopefully by that time we're in a groove and rolling when the playoffs come.”

The Texans have the extra long week to recover and move past their performance against the Ravens, which they will need as they set their sights on the playoffs.

Before the postseason begins, the Texans will play against the Tennessee Titans to close out the regular season.

