Texans QB C.J. Stroud Hopes for Chiefs Rematch in Playoffs
The Houston Texans are disappointed but hopeful after a 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.
Considering the Chiefs are the league's best team at 14-1, the Texans held their own.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke about the team's effort after the game and what the result means for them moving forward.
“I think we showed that we belong, that we can hang with any team," Stroud said. "We have a lot of highs, but we also have lows we have to deal with. We have to find a way to be in the in between. I have to be careful with the football, stay in the pocket as best as I can and deliver as best as I can. We proved that effort isn’t a problem, playing hard isn’t a problem."
Stroud believes the Texans could give the Chiefs a run if they met them again in the playoffs.
"The execution has to be better to win these close games against playoff teams, in playoff atmospheres," Stroud said. "Hopefully, we will see these guys again. It was definitely something that I felt like we fought hard, even with guys going down. We’re praying for the other guys that went down too and that they are okay. We’ll keep fighting for our brothers, it’ll be beneficial for us later.”
The Texans will now face off against another playoff-bound team in the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.
