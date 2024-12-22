Texans Daily

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Hopes for Chiefs Rematch in Playoffs

C.J. Stroud wants the Houston Texans to get another shot at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles in the backfield as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles in the backfield as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are disappointed but hopeful after a 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

Considering the Chiefs are the league's best team at 14-1, the Texans held their own.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke about the team's effort after the game and what the result means for them moving forward.

READ MORE: Texans' Tank Dell Injury Update Revealed

“I think we showed that we belong, that we can hang with any team," Stroud said. "We have a lot of highs, but we also have lows we have to deal with. We have to find a way to be in the in between. I have to be careful with the football, stay in the pocket as best as I can and deliver as best as I can. We proved that effort isn’t a problem, playing hard isn’t a problem."

Stroud believes the Texans could give the Chiefs a run if they met them again in the playoffs.

"The execution has to be better to win these close games against playoff teams, in playoff atmospheres," Stroud said. "Hopefully, we will see these guys again. It was definitely something that I felt like we fought hard, even with guys going down. We’re praying for the other guys that went down too and that they are okay. We’ll keep fighting for our brothers, it’ll be beneficial for us later.”

The Texans will now face off against another playoff-bound team in the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

READ MORE: NFL Network Analyst Predicts Texans Defense To Show Out Against the Chiefs on GMFB

Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.

More Houston Texans News

• Texans Have Hands Full With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

• Tank Dell Injury Diagnosis Shared After Texans vs. Chiefs

• Patrick Mahomes Gets Massive Injury Update Before Texans-Chiefs

• Texans Taking Inspiration From Chiefs Dynasty

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News