Texans RB Joe Mixon Has Right Mindset

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is enjoying his first season with the team, but he has gone through ups and downs.
Mixon suffered an injury in Week 2 that knocked him out for a few weeks, but he has played well in nearly every game since his return. There was an exception against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, but he responded with three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys with three touchdowns.
Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik spoke about Mixon's resiliency.
“I think it is more so for him, it is not really a snap back for him," Slowik said of Mixon. "I would say sometimes that happens as an offense you have to feel like you snapped back but his mindset has shown just by the fact that he is a captain for us now. How he approaches every single down, every single practice, every single drill, he does not change. He practices at a championship level, he plays at a championship level. That is just his mindset. To him, if he gets the ball and he is losing any yards at all, he wants it again because he is mad. He is very upset. If he gets four yards there are times, he wants it again because he is still upset. He just has the mindset of anything I have to do to help us go win a game, I am going to do that and I know that I am capable of doing it really well. Which is fun to be around, but I never feel like he is in a mode of he has to get back on track. That really never enters his mind.”
Mixon and the Texans are hoping to tack on another win when they play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Kickoff is set for tomorrow at 12 noon CT.
