Texans Daily

Texans RB Joe Mixon Has Right Mindset

Joe Mixon is playing with the right attitude for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) dives for yardage past Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) dives for yardage past Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is enjoying his first season with the team, but he has gone through ups and downs.

Mixon suffered an injury in Week 2 that knocked him out for a few weeks, but he has played well in nearly every game since his return. There was an exception against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, but he responded with three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys with three touchdowns.

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik spoke about Mixon's resiliency.

READ MORE: Why Texans Named Joe Mixon Captain

“I think it is more so for him, it is not really a snap back for him," Slowik said of Mixon. "I would say sometimes that happens as an offense you have to feel like you snapped back but his mindset has shown just by the fact that he is a captain for us now. How he approaches every single down, every single practice, every single drill, he does not change. He practices at a championship level, he plays at a championship level. That is just his mindset. To him, if he gets the ball and he is losing any yards at all, he wants it again because he is mad. He is very upset. If he gets four yards there are times, he wants it again because he is still upset. He just has the mindset of anything I have to do to help us go win a game, I am going to do that and I know that I am capable of doing it really well. Which is fun to be around, but I never feel like he is in a mode of he has to get back on track. That really never enters his mind.”

Mixon and the Texans are hoping to tack on another win when they play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Kickoff is set for tomorrow at 12 noon CT.

READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB's Contract Named One of the Worst in Past 10 Years

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line

• Titans vs. Texans Prediction Revealed

• Will Anderson Jr., Another Texans Defender Primed to Return vs. Titans

Will Anderson Jr.'s Official Game Status for Texans-Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News