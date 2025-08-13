Texans Sign Former Chargers TE
The Houston Texans have wasted no time adding another tight end to their roster following the news of Brevin Jordan's season-ending injury.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have agreed to a deal with free agent tight end Tre' McKitty.
Along with the decision to sign McKitty, the Texans have also opted to place tight end Dalton Keene on Injured Reserve to make space on the roster.
The signing of McKitty comes just two days after Jordan went down with a knee injury in Texans training camp practice, resulting in the fifth-year tight end being carted off and eventually ruled out for the 2025 season.
Reports later surfaced of Houston looking to add another veteran to the position room after losing out on Jordan's services, and the former Los Angeles Chargers tight end appears to be the one of their choosing.
McKitty, who first entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 97th-overall selection by the Chargers, where he would go on to stay for the next three seasons. In that time, he had 34 games played and 12 starts to log 16 receptions on 26 targets for 117 yards.
Eventually, he would be waived by the Chargers in the middle of his third season with the team, and would go on to join the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns' 90-man unit for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, respectively, but didn't quite have the traction to make it past either's roster cuts.
Now, McKitty gets his look on this Texans' offense with an opportunity to make that noise in the roster discussion. He'll be joining a tight end room held down by the likes of Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Luke Lachey, and Irv Smith Jr., so there's sure to be some competition in the mix, but there might be a world where he can find his way onto the team come Week One.
The newest tight end on the roster will have two preseason games with Houston on the horizon to make his mark, starting with a meeting against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday at 1 PM MT. The Texans will also have their scheduled joint practice against the Panthers on Thursday, where McKitty will have an opportunity to get his feet wet in training camp for the tail end of it.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans’ Win-Loss Floor Is Worse Than You Think
MORE: Texans Sign Former Patriots OT
MORE: Texans TE Suffers Significant Injury in Training Camp
MORE: NFL Coaches Anonymously Weigh In on Texans’ C.J. Stroud