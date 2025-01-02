Texans Daily

Texans WR Diontae Johnson Gets Fresh Start

Diontae Johnson is coming in at a crucial time for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) reacts after making a catch in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are adding to their wide receiver corps by bringing Diontae Johnson in for depth after the season-ending injury to Tank Dell.

Johnson has played with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens this year, so he brings experience to a Texans team in need of some with the playoffs fast approaching.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about Johnson's arrival and what he can bring to the team.

“With Diontae, adding him to our team, it’s a guy who has talent," Ryans said. "He’s done it at a high level for other teams. Has bounced around a little bit here. As I mentioned to him, of course it’s a clean slate starting with me. It really doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what the narrative is about you. You come here and everything is a fresh start and so we’ll see how he can help us, what he can add to our team on the field and off the field.”

Johnson is expected to make his Texans debut on Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.

Jeremy Brener
