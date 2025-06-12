Nick Chubb Impressed by One Major Piece of Texans' Offense
The Houston Texans added a big-time addition to their offensive side of the ball across the past week with their newest acquisition of former Cleveland Browns running back and four-time Pro Bowl selection, Nick Chubb, coming into the fold as a massive asset to have in the backfield and another playmaker at C.J. Stroud's unit for the season ahead.
However, Chubb is far from the only major addition the Texans have made on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.
Another move, and perhaps a more critical one to the future of Houston's offense, is the decision to hire former Los Angeles Rams assistant, Nick Caley as the team's next offensive coordinator; a bright mind from the Sean McVay/Bill Belichick coaching tree, primed to take on his first duties as a team's offensive playcaller.
And while it's only been a short time for the duo of Caley and Chubb in the building with one another, it's clear the new Texans running back things highly of his new offensive mind running the show.
Chubb spoke about his first impressions of Caley and his experience with the Texans' first-year OC during his time with the team so far, where he had a ton of praise to dish his way despite working with him for less than a week.
"I can tell you that he's a very smart guy," Chubb said of Nick Caley. "He knows what he's doing. He knows his stuff. We've talked about the run schemes, things like that, what his plans are. I'm impressed, happy, and excited."
Chubb will have the chance to make a strong one-two punch in a backfield alongside Joe Mixon, and perhaps in a creative offensive system of Caley's behind a vastly different offensive line than Houston saw from a season ago.
If Caley manages to unlock a second breath to Chubb's career and get him back to shades of his high-end production in Cleveland, while the Houston front lines can also hold up, the Texans' backfield will be a dangerous one to stop next year.
