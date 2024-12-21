Patrick Mahomes Status Official for Texans vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, and they now know which quarterback they will be facing.
While Mahomes entered the week with an ankle injury, he appears to be healthy enough to be active for this afternoon's game against the Texans.
Here's a look at the Chiefs' full list of inactives:
FS Chamarri Conner
T Ethan Driskell
G C.J. Hanson
DE Malik Herring
T D.J. Humphries
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
OLB Joshua Uche
This also means that wide receiver Hollywood Brown is back, and he will make his debut for the Chiefs as a target for Mahomes in the offense.
Here's a look at the Texans' full list of inactives:
G Nick Broeker
DT Folorunso Fatukasi
DE Jerry Hughes
WR John Metchie
C Juice Scruggs
TE Cade Stover
ILB Devin White
The Texans are missing Metchie, Scruggs and Stover due to injury on the offensive side of the ball. Fatukasi is also out with an ankle injury, while Broeker, Hughes and White are all healthy scratches.
Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs is set for 12 noon CT.
