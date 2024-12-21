Texans Daily

Patrick Mahomes Status Official for Texans vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans will get a big part of their defense back against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, and they now know which quarterback they will be facing.

While Mahomes entered the week with an ankle injury, he appears to be healthy enough to be active for this afternoon's game against the Texans.

Here's a look at the Chiefs' full list of inactives:

FS Chamarri Conner
T Ethan Driskell
G C.J. Hanson
DE Malik Herring
T D.J. Humphries
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
OLB Joshua Uche

This also means that wide receiver Hollywood Brown is back, and he will make his debut for the Chiefs as a target for Mahomes in the offense.

Here's a look at the Texans' full list of inactives:

G Nick Broeker
DT Folorunso Fatukasi
DE Jerry Hughes
WR John Metchie
C Juice Scruggs
TE Cade Stover
ILB Devin White

The Texans are missing Metchie, Scruggs and Stover due to injury on the offensive side of the ball. Fatukasi is also out with an ankle injury, while Broeker, Hughes and White are all healthy scratches.

Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs is set for 12 noon CT.

