Texans Second-Year Player Could Be Primed for Breakout Season
While the Houston Texans have made a considerable number of offensive changes throughout the past few months of this offseason, there's one player in the mix still on board from their most recent campaign who could be primed for a second-year breakout as a result of this group's newest adjustments.
Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith recently outlined a short list of ten second-year players who could be poised for a breakout in 2025, where two tackles selected in last year's draft were highlighted: one of those being Texans' second-rounder Blake Fisher.
"Fisher was a second-round pick (59th overall) who struggled in his rookie season (44.7) but enters Year 2 as a clear starting offensive tackle option," Smith wrote. "Offensive line is a position of concern for the Texans following their trade of Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington, so it’s important that Fisher develops into a solid starter. Fisher was a consistent player in college at Notre Dame, grading out at 72.9 in 2022 and 71.8 in 2023 and playing 1,584 snaps over that span."
Even without having the consistency in check early as a rookie last season, there's a lot of upside for Fisher's year two campaign when looking at the type of opportunity he'll have on the table.
With the Texans enacting major turnover on the offensive line, especially at the tackle position, it'll be a spot that should have a decent amount of competition, with new names like Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, and Aireontae Ersery all coming aboard.
The vast changes, while they could take a few weeks to sort out and mesh together chemistry, should make for a bit better results than C.J. Stroud being the NFL's second-most sacked quarterback, but it remains to be seen how the five-man unit exactly shakes out.
However, if Fisher can put the pieces together early in camp and preseason to carve out an early role on this Texans line, the second-round pick could finally be in line to stabilize his footing as a quality NFL tackle.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Former Texans Weapon Announces NFL Retirement for Surprising Reason
MORE: Former NFL QB Poses Interesting Theory on Texans' C.J. Stroud's Health
MORE: Houston Texans' Top Breakout Weapon is Abundantly Clear
MORE: Texans Could Make All-Pro Addition to Fill Massive Hole for C.J. Stroud
MORE: Houston Texans' Disappointing Weapon Already Deemed 'Expendable'