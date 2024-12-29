Injuries to Blame for Texans Woes
The Houston Texans offense has not looked as promising as it was at the beginning of the season.
That was evident when it failed to muster any points against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.
Bleacher Report is placing blame on the injuries the team has gone through over the course of the season.
READ MORE: There's No Crying in Football For Texans QB C.J. Stroud
"Injuries have also been a problem for the offensive line, which was without center Juice Scruggs and guard Shaq Mason against Baltimore. With a receiving corps short on depth and a line incapable of consistently protecting Stroud, the Texans offense has floundered," Bleacher Report writes. "Things could change, of course. If the line gets healthier and recent waiver addition Diontae Johnson can provide some punch to the passing attack, the Texans could be formidable again. Right now, though, Houston is playing like one of the weaker teams in the AFC field."
While injuries have been a problem, they cannot be an excuse. It won't matter which players are on or off the field in the playoffs because the Texans have to trot out the best team possible on their own accord.
The Texans are back in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Surprised By 'Flat' Performance vs. Ravens
• Joe Mixon Involved in Pregame Scuffle Before Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens Game
• Texans Need to Bounce Back After Ravens Loss
• DeMeco Ryans Admits Blame For Texans' Christmas Day Blunder vs. Ravens