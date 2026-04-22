Texans Can't Leave NFL Draft Without These Three Positions

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans have made it clear their primary focus is to enter each round and pick they may have with a mindset of taking the best football player, no matter where they line up on the field.

Nick Caserio on how the #Texans' busy free agency impacts their draft plans:



🗣️"It's a pretty fluid situation. We'll take the best football players. It's not going to affect our draft strategy." pic.twitter.com/u1SkAqXR0w — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 14, 2026

But even with that philosophy in place, the Texans are still bound to head into the draft eager to attack a few roster needs that might be leftover from their free agency action to totally round out their roster on both sides of the ball.

If the board ahead of them in the first few rounds lines up just right, Houston can strike on those remaining roster needs with premier picks without having to reach deep down their board to do so, and set up for a pretty successful draft in the process.

Here's a look at three key positions that the Texans will be wise to leave the early rounds of the draft with, if the board falls in their favor:

3. Tight End

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State tight end Max Klare (TE13) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Houston made an effort to tweak their tight end room early in free agency by adding former New Orleans Saints veteran Foster Moreau, who brings an edge as a pass-blocker and provides added depth to a room that proved they desperately needed it across 2025.

With that in mind, Houston could benefit by attacking tight end yet again early in the draft— someone who can work in-line as a willing blocker, but also be able to step out as a vertical threat and a valuable asset in two tight end personnel.

Two names at tight end stick out as ideal round two fits for Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers and Ohio State's Max Klare. Both could offer the aspired spark to uplift Houston's offense, and be a perfect complement to Dalton Schultz as multiple strong tight ends continue to bring added value to NFL offenses.

2. Edge Rusher

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Some might be pounding the table for Houston to zero in on offensive line upgrades in the draft wherever possible. I would steer the other way.

Houston's free agency was focused on adding veterans upfront to ensure they weren't forced into a corner to take an offensive lineman early in the draft.

Adding depth and youth would help, no doubt. But Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller are more than likely to start Week One next to Aireontae Ersery and Ed Ingram, barring any unforeseen changes. Any offensive lineman in the draft––besides a center––feels destined to have a limited role from the jump.

An area that wasn't tackled as extensively in free agency that could prove more impactful in both the short and long term was their edge rusher spot. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson were locked into new extensions, but their depth is ultimately lacking.

This is where the draft could come in handy. Taking a highly-touted edge rusher in their first two rounds on the board could allow the Texans to have a well-rounded three-man rusher rotation, and a future plan for Hunter as he creeps into the back nine of his career.

If Miami's Akheem Mesidor, Missouri's Zion Young, or Texas A&M's Cashius Howell are lingering around the board in the first or second round, Houston would be well served to give a look their way.

1. Defensive Tackle

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) runs on the field before a game against the Austin Peay Governors at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The biggest priority the Texans should have circled within their batch of draft needs: a second top-tier defensive tackle is the final piece for what could round out the best four-man front in the entire NFL.

Houston parted ways with veterans Tim Settle and Mario Edwards earlier this offseason, and Sheldon Rankins isn't getting any younger. Tommy Togiai was a serviceable starter in 2025, but a top 40 pick on the interior to pair with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter makes this front a whole lot more dangerous.

I wouldn't be surprised to see some defensive tackles come off the board earlier than expected. But if names like Georgia's Christen Miller, Clemson's Peter Woods, or Florida's Caleb Banks fall into their lap at 28, expect Houston to take a long, hard look at each.

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