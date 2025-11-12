Texans' DeMeco Ryans Stresses Need to Build Momentum vs. Titans
The Houston Texans are riding high from their latest win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, a division matchup in which they rallied back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter, took control on both sides of the ball, and won 36-29 to lift to a 4-5 record just over halfway through the season.
The win's a breath of fresh air for the Texans' season that has spiraled out of control on multiple occasions, and might be just the spark necessary in order to get this group back into the playoff hunt sooner rather than later.
However, that climb starts with taking advantage of the week ahead vs. the Tennessee Titans, a game that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans won't be overlooking one bit.
"Man, another division opponent, we know how important these division games are. So we know they're going to bring their best, and we gotta bring our best," Ryans said of Houston's matchup vs. the Titans on Texans Radio.
"Like, can we build off of what just happened, off the win we just had? Such great momentum, such great energy in our building."
Ryans Looking for Texans to "Clean Up" vs. Titans
Ryans isn't looking for the Texans to get complacent. After an uplifting divisional win where both sides of the ball had their positive moments, there were also areas that could improve to be even better.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
The offense got to a dangerously sluggish start through the first half, 11 penalties plagued Houston throughout the day, and two turnovers, including one interception and one fumble, always leaves room for improvement in the eyes of coaches.
For Ryans, he's looking to clean up those few shortcomings before taking on another big division bout vs. Tennessee.
"Can we go out, clean up the things we need to clean up? Because there are still things to clean up, even in a big win. Can we do that? And can we just remain level headed? Like, not allow the past win to allow guys to walk around with a big head, or, like, we've arrived."
"Like, no, can we get back to work, and can we do the things that we need to do to go to Tennessee and get a win? Important game for us. We gotta go get it."
On paper, a matchup like the Titans who have one just one game on the year can be easy to take lightly. Yet, Ryans is making sure his squad is prepared and tuned up for the best chance to jump to a .500 record for the first time this season.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Texans OL Says Danielle Hunter Played Like a Mutant vs. Jaguars
- Texans’ Confidence Must Now Carry Them Forward
- DeMeco Ryans Issues Status Update on Texans QB C.J. Stroud
- Davis Mills Speaks on Texans' Improbable Comeback Win vs. Jaguars
- Texans to Activate Key Offensive Weapon From Injured Reserve
- Texans DB to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery