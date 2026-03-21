Texans' Full Depth Chart Projection After Free Agency

Through what's been nearly two weeks within NFL free agency, the Houston Texans' roster has shaken up quite a bit from where they stood the last time they were on the field during their playoff loss in January.

Through multiple offensive line additions, a couple of trades surrounding that sides of the field, along with some touchups to their already-elite defense, the Texans are setting up, on paper, to be in an even better place on each side of the ball compared to the 2025 edition of the roster.

But with those changes also follow up with big depth chart adjustments to come. Many starting spots might not be in for any major change, but a few key spots both offensively and defensively are. And depending on how those pivots pan out, they could be the difference that leads to the Texans reaching their aspired heights for the 2026 NFL campaign.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the current projected Texans depth chart after the first wave of free agency as finally wrapped up:

QBs

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Starter: C.J. Stroud



Backups: Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

Expect much of the same in the quarterback room for the Texans headed into next season.

Barring any unexpected trades revolving around either Stroud or Mills, Houston's setup under center is bound to look largely similar as it has for the past three years.

RBs

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Starters: David Montgomery, Woody Marks



Backups: Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks

The Texans made a big investment to upgrade their backfield situation early in the offseason by adding David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions, who will pair next to second-year runner Woody Marks as a potent one-two punch.

Houston also has a couple of depth names still onboard from last year in Jordan and Brooks to fill in behind them in case they're in need any support.

WRs

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Starters: Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Tank Dell



Backups: Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Justin Watson, Jared Wayne

Outside of moving off of Christian Kirk, the Texans' wide receiver room projects to look essentially the same as how they finished the 2025 season.

Internal development from both Higgins and Noel, along with the return of Dell, who was out all of last season due to injury, should help provide steps forward in the room without any major additions from outside the building.

TE

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) attempts to make a recption as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Starter: Dalton Schultz



Backups: Foster Moreau, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan, Luke Lachey

Houston added further depth to their tight end room by signing Foster Moreau to a two-year deal from the New Orleans Saints, and that should help add some nice versatility behind Dalton Schultz thanks to his blocking-focused skills.

Brevin Jordan, who was also out for all of last year with a knee injury, will also be slated to make his return to the Texans' lineup in 2026.

OT

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) is introduced before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Starters, Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith



Backups: Trent Brown, Blake Fisher, Jarrett Kingston

The Texans made a notable investment to the right side of their offensive line with the signing of Braden Smith from the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year deal, who instantly fills in as Houston's most likely starter at right tackle for Week One.

Second-year tackle Aireontae Ersery should also look a bit better on the left side with a full offseason to get even better from his rookie self.

IOL

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram (69) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Starters: Wyatt Teller, Jake Andrews, Ed Ingram



Backups: Evan Brown, Jarrett Patterson, Eli Cox, Sidy Sow

Houston's interior offensive line is starting to come to form with the signing of Wyatt Teller earlier this week.

The former Cleveland Browns All-Pro will start opposite Ed Ingram at guard, while Jake Andrews and Evan Brown compete for the starting nod under center, barring any incoming rookie additions. Compared to last season, things are already looking much improved and secure upfront.

DE

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Starters: Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter



Backups: Logan Hall, Dominique Robinson, Dylan Horton, Solomon Byrd

The Texans' defensive line got two subtle depth upgrades in the opening days of free agency with the signings of Logan Hall and Dominique Robinson to back up their elite edge duo.

There could still be room for one more name off the edge to round out this group even further. But with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter at the top of their game still together for another season, it's hard to complain too much.

DT

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) brings down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters: Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai



Backups: Naquan Jones, Kyonte Hamilton, Junior Tafuna

Two names from last season's roster have left the Texans' defensive tackle room: Tim Settle and Mario Edwards, effectively thinning out this position group a bit from how they entered 2025.

However, Sheldon Rankins is back on a two-year deal, and Tommy Togiai proved he's more than capable of claiming a starting role when given an opportunity. That opportunity to start may very well come as early as Week One next year, depending on how he fares in camp and preseason.

LB

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) reacts at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Starters: Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o



Backups: E.J. Speed, Jake Hansen, Jamal Hill, Jake Hummel, Xavier Thomas

Don't buy any of the trade rumors that may revolve around Azeez Al-Shaair.

The Texans' team captain and defensive leader should be back in the mix once again next season alongside Henry To'oTo'o to fill out this elite front seven, and could even ink an extension to remain with Houston before the coming campaign gets underway to silence that chatter of any potential move being in play.

CB

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Starters: Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre



Backups: Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, Ajani Carter, Jamarcus Ingram, Brandon Codrington, Alijah Huzzie

The Texans' top-end talent at corner is one of the best in the business, headlined by an All-Pro in Derek Stingley, and two high-end defensive backs alongside him with Kamari Lassiter and nickel Jalen Pitre.

There might be room for one more depth addition to factor in before next season, but second-year Jaylin Smith and veteran Tremon Smith can still round out this group pretty nicely as is.

S

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Starters: Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock



Backups: M.J. Stewart, Jaylen Reed, Kaevon Merriweather

Before the signing of Reed Blankenship on a three-year deal, shaking out the starter opposite of Calen Bullock projected to be a bit tougher than it is now.

Expect to see the former Philadelphia Eagles team captain filling in on the back-end on a weekly basis that now sets the stage for what could be the best and most well-rounded secondary in the entire NFL.