Texans' Full Depth Chart Projection After Free Agency
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Through what's been nearly two weeks within NFL free agency, the Houston Texans' roster has shaken up quite a bit from where they stood the last time they were on the field during their playoff loss in January.
Through multiple offensive line additions, a couple of trades surrounding that sides of the field, along with some touchups to their already-elite defense, the Texans are setting up, on paper, to be in an even better place on each side of the ball compared to the 2025 edition of the roster.
But with those changes also follow up with big depth chart adjustments to come. Many starting spots might not be in for any major change, but a few key spots both offensively and defensively are. And depending on how those pivots pan out, they could be the difference that leads to the Texans reaching their aspired heights for the 2026 NFL campaign.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the current projected Texans depth chart after the first wave of free agency as finally wrapped up:
QBs
Starter: C.J. Stroud
Backups: Davis Mills, Graham Mertz
Expect much of the same in the quarterback room for the Texans headed into next season.
Barring any unexpected trades revolving around either Stroud or Mills, Houston's setup under center is bound to look largely similar as it has for the past three years.
RBs
Starters: David Montgomery, Woody Marks
Backups: Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks
The Texans made a big investment to upgrade their backfield situation early in the offseason by adding David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions, who will pair next to second-year runner Woody Marks as a potent one-two punch.
Houston also has a couple of depth names still onboard from last year in Jordan and Brooks to fill in behind them in case they're in need any support.
WRs
Starters: Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Tank Dell
Backups: Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Justin Watson, Jared Wayne
Outside of moving off of Christian Kirk, the Texans' wide receiver room projects to look essentially the same as how they finished the 2025 season.
Internal development from both Higgins and Noel, along with the return of Dell, who was out all of last season due to injury, should help provide steps forward in the room without any major additions from outside the building.
TE
Starter: Dalton Schultz
Backups: Foster Moreau, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan, Luke Lachey
Houston added further depth to their tight end room by signing Foster Moreau to a two-year deal from the New Orleans Saints, and that should help add some nice versatility behind Dalton Schultz thanks to his blocking-focused skills.
Brevin Jordan, who was also out for all of last year with a knee injury, will also be slated to make his return to the Texans' lineup in 2026.
OT
Starters, Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith
Backups: Trent Brown, Blake Fisher, Jarrett Kingston
The Texans made a notable investment to the right side of their offensive line with the signing of Braden Smith from the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year deal, who instantly fills in as Houston's most likely starter at right tackle for Week One.
Second-year tackle Aireontae Ersery should also look a bit better on the left side with a full offseason to get even better from his rookie self.
IOL
Starters: Wyatt Teller, Jake Andrews, Ed Ingram
Backups: Evan Brown, Jarrett Patterson, Eli Cox, Sidy Sow
Houston's interior offensive line is starting to come to form with the signing of Wyatt Teller earlier this week.
The former Cleveland Browns All-Pro will start opposite Ed Ingram at guard, while Jake Andrews and Evan Brown compete for the starting nod under center, barring any incoming rookie additions. Compared to last season, things are already looking much improved and secure upfront.
DE
Starters: Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter
Backups: Logan Hall, Dominique Robinson, Dylan Horton, Solomon Byrd
The Texans' defensive line got two subtle depth upgrades in the opening days of free agency with the signings of Logan Hall and Dominique Robinson to back up their elite edge duo.
There could still be room for one more name off the edge to round out this group even further. But with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter at the top of their game still together for another season, it's hard to complain too much.
DT
Starters: Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai
Backups: Naquan Jones, Kyonte Hamilton, Junior Tafuna
Two names from last season's roster have left the Texans' defensive tackle room: Tim Settle and Mario Edwards, effectively thinning out this position group a bit from how they entered 2025.
However, Sheldon Rankins is back on a two-year deal, and Tommy Togiai proved he's more than capable of claiming a starting role when given an opportunity. That opportunity to start may very well come as early as Week One next year, depending on how he fares in camp and preseason.
LB
Starters: Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o
Backups: E.J. Speed, Jake Hansen, Jamal Hill, Jake Hummel, Xavier Thomas
Don't buy any of the trade rumors that may revolve around Azeez Al-Shaair.
The Texans' team captain and defensive leader should be back in the mix once again next season alongside Henry To'oTo'o to fill out this elite front seven, and could even ink an extension to remain with Houston before the coming campaign gets underway to silence that chatter of any potential move being in play.
CB
Starters: Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre
Backups: Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith, Ajani Carter, Jamarcus Ingram, Brandon Codrington, Alijah Huzzie
The Texans' top-end talent at corner is one of the best in the business, headlined by an All-Pro in Derek Stingley, and two high-end defensive backs alongside him with Kamari Lassiter and nickel Jalen Pitre.
There might be room for one more depth addition to factor in before next season, but second-year Jaylin Smith and veteran Tremon Smith can still round out this group pretty nicely as is.
S
Starters: Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock
Backups: M.J. Stewart, Jaylen Reed, Kaevon Merriweather
Before the signing of Reed Blankenship on a three-year deal, shaking out the starter opposite of Calen Bullock projected to be a bit tougher than it is now.
Expect to see the former Philadelphia Eagles team captain filling in on the back-end on a weekly basis that now sets the stage for what could be the best and most well-rounded secondary in the entire NFL.
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Jared Koch is the Deputy Editor of Houston Texans On SI and has covered the NFL since 2023. Jared is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. His works have also appeared on MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.