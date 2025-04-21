Adam Schefter Says Titans Could Trade Former First Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans could be on the verge of dealing a former first-rounder on their roster for the right price.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks comes in as one of multiple players across the NFL who could be deemed expendable as the draft looms closer.
Burks, the team's 2022 first-rounder at 18th overall, has had his share of ups and downs throughout the first portion of his career. Across three years, the young wideout has only logged 27 games played, missing most of last season due to an ACL tear in October.
In his 27 games played, Burks has put together 53 catches, 699 yards, and just one touchdown. Now, he finds his way into some potential trade rumors that could route him out of Tennessee during the final year of his rookie contract.
For an opposing team, perhaps Burks can provide some appealing upside and untapped potential not shown during his first three seasons with the Titans. He's only 25 years old, and if he enters next season fully healthy with opportunity, another team could be willing to take a swing on him.
The Titans, of course, could provide that opportunity for Burks on their own roster, as well. The Tennessee pass-catching room includes Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson as the current top two targets, but stands out with a vast need for playmakers to line up alongside projected number-one pick Cam Ward.
Burks will have a great chance to compete in Tennessee's offense and could even capture a considerable role next year if he performs well and looks healthy in his reps, but if the Titans get an offer they like for their former first-rounder, don't be shocked to see the front office hammer out a deal in the days leading up to, or during this year's draft.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!