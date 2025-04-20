Titans Showing Interest in Shedeur Sanders' Former WR
The Tennessee Titans have shown some intrigue in a former wideout of Shedeur Sanders'.
According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Titans have been among one of many teams to meet with Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard.
Sheppard, a four-year receiver for Vanderbilt who then transferred to Colorado last season, made his impact as a solid weapon in the Buffaloes passing attack as a second option behind Travis Hunter. Through 13 games, he logged 48 catches for 621 yards, also hauling in six touchdowns.
Along with the Titans, the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, and Cleveland Browns have all reportedly met with Sheppard ahead of next week's draft as well.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver has been viewed as a likely UDFA candidate, perhaps getting some looks toward the end of the board if a team liked what they saw during the pre-draft process.
For Tennessee, Sheppard could be worth a look as a low-risk option as a pickup after the draft, possibly as a dart throw to add more depth in the pass-catching unit ahead of next season for Cam Ward, the Titans' likely number one pick and starting quarterback next season.
Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, and Treylon Burks are the likely trio to highlight Tennessee's wide receiver group for next season, which might not be too imposing to any defense across the league. Therefore, taking a flyer on a weapon like Sheppard, who has appealing experience, along with strong route-running and playmaking upside, wouldn't hurt.
The Titans have no seventh-rounders at their disposal, but if no team claims Sheppard as a pick on their board, leaving the draft, keep an eye on Tennessee as a potential suitor for the Colorado pass catcher.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get going on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
