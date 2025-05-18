Analyst Examines Cam Ward's Fit With Titans
The Tennessee Titans are beginning the Cam Ward era in Nashville, and there's a lot of excitement surrounding the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans could have gone in a different direction during the 2025 NFL Draft by taking either Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, who was viewed by many as the best defensive player in the rookie class.
However, the Titans decided to go with Ward to give them a quarterback to build around for the future. ESPN analyst Mike Clay looks into why Ward fits within the Titans' plans.
"The Will Levis experiment did not work out for the Titans, and new general manager Mike Borgonzi wanted to make a change," Clay wrote.
"Enter Ward, who should be able to jump in right away thanks to his playmaking ability, unshakeable confidence and arm talent. Coach Brian Callahan's West Coast scheme is reliant on rhythm and timing, so Ward will need to work on staying in structure and being more consistent with his accuracy. But he has shown adaptability in his three college stops and presents a lot of upside."
Callahan specializes in working with quarterbacks, namely Joe Burrow, as the former was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals when the latter became the No. 1 overall pick five years ago in 2020. Within two years, Callahan helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl with Burrow under center.
It won't be easy for that feat to repeat itself for the Titans, but Callahan is a great coach for Ward to learn under in his first season.
Callahan struggled to build the offense around Levis, but now that he gets to be part of the selection process and generate a system around someone he helped pick, that could change things for the Titans this season.
