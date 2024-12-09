Brian Callahan Gets Brutally Honest About Titans Offense
The Tennessee Titans managed just six points in their four-point loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, a truly embarrassing performance against the NFL's worst defense.
So, what exactly was the problem for the Titans in Week 14?
Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan offered a rather short—but blunt—explanation after the game.
"We didn't do enough good (expletive) on offense to score points," Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.
Well, when you register just 272 total yards against a defense that went into the contest allowing over 400 yards per game, that's pretty obvious.
The Titans actually got a great outing from running back Tony Pollard, who carried the ball 21 times for 102 yards, but outside of that, production was hard to find.
Will Levis went just 19-for-32 with 168 yards, a rather significant step back after a few consecutive weeks of impressive play from the second-year quarterback.
The offensive line also provided limited time for Levis to throw the football, and not a Titans single pass-catcher outside of Calvin Ridley (seven receptions for 59 yards) achieved much of anything against their AFC South rivals.
Tennessee fell to just 3-10 with the loss and is mired in what has been a thoroughly disappointing campaign for a team that entered the year with playoff hopes.
The Titans went on a free-agent spending spree last offseason, but it has completely backfired on the squad in 2024.
Fortunately, Tennessee is slated to have considerable cap room heading into 2025, but it won't matter much if the Titans are unable to make sound decisions in free agency.
Tennessee also has a major decision to make as far as the NFL Draft is concerned, as the team needs to determine whether or not it needs to select a quarterback.
