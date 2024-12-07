Titans Land Michigan Star in Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to have a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after clinching a losing season in their last game against the Washington Commanders.
While the Titans are 3-9, they could go for a quarterback early in the draft, but Will Levis has built a case for him to be the starter for the 2025 season.
That's why The Ringer's Danny Kelly sent Michigan cornerback Will Johnson to the Titans with the No. 7 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"After enduring the Will Levis roller coaster this year, the Titans could be in the market for a quarterback with this pick. But with big question marks around pretty much all of the signal callers still on the board here (and, really, with all the quarterbacks in this class), Tennessee opts instead for a polished, game-ready corner. The Michigan standout has excellent size and quick feet, and he closes on the ball almost instantaneously. He shows great instincts in coverage, and with nine career interceptions, including three pick-sixes, he brings proven ball production to the pros," Kelly writes.
The players chosen before Johnson were Colorado receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), his quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Las Vegas Raiders), Miami signal caller Cam Ward (New York Giants), LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (New England Patriots) and Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers).
The Titans could trade up for Campbell or take another tackle like Texas Longhorns standout Kelvin Banks Jr., but going for the best player available is never a bad strategy, and Johnson may be the best defensive player in the draft.
Cornerback has been a trouble spot for the Titans this season, but that mainly has to do with L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie landing on injured reserve. Both are under contract until at least 2026, with Sneed signed on until 2027.
