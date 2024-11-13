Titans Receive Good News About Potential Star WR Target
The Tennessee Titans are going to need to target quite a bit of help during the NFL offseason. From potentially pursuing a new quarterback to adding more offensive weapons and even possibly some defensive playmakers, there are a lot of avenues that they could choose to look into.
One player that has been connected as a possible target is none other than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is expected to leave his current team in free agency.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently revealed a report that is good news for the Titans if they are planning to pursue Higgins.
He has reported that Higgins has very little chance to end up re-signing with the Bengals. It's widely expected that he will leave Cincinnati during the offseason.
"There's little to no chance Higgins is in Cincinnati beyond 2024. People I've talked to feel pretty strongly about that, barring a major surprise. A second franchise tag would cost the Bengals around $26.2 million on a one-year rental. Higgins wanted out of Cincinnati last offseason, and the Bengals will likely allocate resources for a Chase contract. Higgins will have a strong market because of the number of receiver-needy teams and Higgins' WR1 traits."
Higgins would give Tennessee a young No. 1 wide receiver if they were able to sign him. He would be able to play alongside Calvin Ridley and give whoever the Titans have at quarterback a lethal one-two punch at the wide receiver position.
So far this season in five games, Higgins has caught 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He has been held back due to injuries but has still shown himself capable of making an impact when he's on the field.
At just 25 years old, there is still plenty of room for Higgins to develop and improve.
Tennessee is looking to get back into contention in the AFC. In order to do that, they need to shore up their weaknesses and put together an offense capable of being dynamic once again.
Making a move to sign Higgins would be a big step in that direction.
All of that being said, Fowler said it best. There will be a strong market when it comes to Higgins. Plenty of teams around the NFL will have interest in signing him and it would not be surprising to see the Titans end up being one of them.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!