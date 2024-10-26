DeAndre Hopkins Says Goodbye to Titans
The Tennessee Titans surprised many this week by trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs for a fifth-round pick that could move into the fourth round if a few incentives are reached.
Hopkins needs to play at least 60 percent of the team's snaps, and the Chiefs need to advance to the Super Bowl in order for that pick to move up.
While Hopkins is excited to be going to a contender, he did enjoy his time with the Titans and even thanked the fans and city on social media.
Hopkins signed a two-year deal with the Titans late in the 2023 offseason, but still managed to forge somewhat of a legacy with the team in a short period of time.
Hopkins had 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns last season, helping new quarterback Will Levis get comfortable in the offense.
This year, Hopkins battled through a knee injury he suffered during training camp and was never able to truly play as himself. He started in just three of the Titans' first six games of the season, catching 15 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Now, Hopkins will hope to be one of Patrick Mahomes' top targets in a year where the Chiefs have had an enormous stroke of bad luck when it comes to injuries.
The Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown over the offseason, but a shoulder injury has knocked him out for the year. Then, Rashee Rice suffered a knee and hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, costing him the rest of his second season in the NFL.
So, Hopkins will have to step in right away and contribute alongside rookie Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce in the Chiefs' offense.
