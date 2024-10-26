Titans Projected to Land Joe Burrow-Like QB
The Tennessee Titans could very well find themselves looking for a new quarterback at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft after a 1-5 start to the season.
While some of this year's top quarterbacks include Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, Miami standout Cam Ward and Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers, Bleacher Report draft analyst Dame Parson believes the Titans should target LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
"The Levis experience has already been tumultuous for Callahan. This offseason, he should have has the chance to pick a quarterback that will fit his offense," Parson writes. "Nussmeier is an accurate, full-field passer who could lead the Titans' offense. Much like Burrow, he possesses similar qualities in the pocket to win with timing, rhythm, poise and accuracy. This prospect-to-team fit makes sense systematically and stylistically."
For Titans coach Brian Callahan, having a player like Joe Burrow would be familiar for him as he coached him for five straight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. It would also put Callahan on the hot seat if his personal quarterback choice doesn't end up working out for the Titans.
Nussmeier has been entrusted with the starting job this season for the Tigers after being held to a backup role for the last three seasons. This year, he has taken Jayden Daniels' spot in the offense as the team's quarterback and thrived.
In seven games, Nussmeier has thrown for 2,222 yards and 18 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He still has another year of eligibility on his side, but if he continues to play at the level he's at, he may end up declaring for the NFL Draft with a weaker quarterback class coming in.
If he turns pro after the college season, the Titans may want to do their homework and see if he fits their long-term plans.
