Titans Leave Five Players In Question for Lions Game
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to face off against the Detroit Lions in Week 8, but there are a few players with their statuses up in the air ahead of the game.
The Titans have already ruled offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) out for the game against the Lions. Tennessee also shared that rookie linebacker Cedric Gray (shoulder) would not be activated off of injured reserve, though there is a decent chance he is activated to make his debut in Week 9 against the New England Patriots after he practiced fully all week long.
The Titans still have five players questionable for the game, including quarterback Will Levis (shoulder), running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring), nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat (hip) and rookie cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ankle).
Tennessee is also unsure if newly-acquired linebacker Jerome Baker will make his debut. Baker made his first appearance in practice yesterday in a limited fashion. Ultimately, the Titans may feel like waiting a week before trotting him out on the field in a live game against one of the best offenses in the NFL.
The Titans did get some positive news on the injury front as wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot), running back Julius Chestnut (calf), defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee) and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder) will play in Week 8 after missing some time in practice earlier in the week.
For the Lions, defensive lineman Josh Paschal and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany have been dealing with illnesses and will not play. But other than that, the rest of the Lions roster is healthy and no players hold a "questionable" or "doubtful" prognosis.
The healthy Titans will take the field tomorrow at 12 noon CT against the Lions at Ford Field.
