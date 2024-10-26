Titans Must Make Fourth Quarter Adjustment
The Tennessee Titans, for the most part, have been a first-half team through the first seven weeks of the season.
The Titans have led or tied at halftime in all but one game so far this season. Yet, they find themselves 1-5 going into their Week 8 contest against the Detroit Lions.
While the Titans aren't considered a second-half team, their numbers are even worse in fourth quarters.
"In the fourth quarter this season, they're averaging 2.8 yards per play and have scored only one touchdown. That's something the coaching staff has to fix, as it's indicative of good scripting and scheming but poor adjustments and depth," Bleacher Report contributor Brad Gagnon writes.
The Titans have to play a full 60 minutes if they want to win football games, and there has been a disconnect between the first and second halves of these contests that players have picked up on.
“Things are just getting flat. It’s different than it was in the first half, when we’re playing well, the energy’s there," Vannett said via Titans Wire reporter Mark Mihalko. "And then, when things start to turn, that’s when we have to ramp it up. That’s when we have to buckle down and go to war. We have to practice that. Focus must come from the players, and not the coaches."
The Titans players must take it upon themselves to make these improvements as the game goes on. Sure, the coaches can gameplan better and adjust for second halves, but it is ultimately up to the players on the field to make plays.
If the Titans aren't performing on the field, they won't be able to turn things around this season.
The Titans will have a chance to showcase some growth against the Lions tomorrow at 12 noon CT.
