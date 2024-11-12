Don't Let Titans' Gaudy Defensive Stats Fool You
The Tennessee Titans are just 2-7 on the season, so you may be surprised to discover that they actually rank No. 1 in the NFL In yards allowed.
So, do the Titans actually have an elite defense?
Well, not exactly.
Here's the thing: while Tennessee is at the top of the league in yards allowed, it ranks near the bottom in scoring defense, coming in at 26th.
That is the largest differential in NFL history, and it makes it fairly obvious that something is off when it comes to the Titans' yardage numbers.
What is it, then?
Think about it: what is Tennessee's biggest issue? Offense. The Titans are 27th in football in yards, which means that they aren't moving the chains.
Ergo, Tennessee is giving opponents very short fields to work with, which would then explain why the Titans aren't surrendering a whole lot of yards defensively.
It's a perfect example of why all statistics should always be used in context.
Tennessee does not boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. Not even close. As a matter of fact, the Titans have been very disappointing on that side of the ball, as top offseason acquisition L'Jarius Sneed—who has not played since Oct. 13 due to a quad injury—has been absolutely horrendous in Tennessee's secondary when he has been on the field.
Sneed actually lays claim to a brutal 36.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, which places him last among all qualified cornerbacks.
It's a small sample size of five games, but still, it's terrible, and it's emblematic of how poor the Titans' defense has been as a whole.
Tennessee opted to retain pieces like Arden Key, Harold Landry, Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but was it really wise to keep all three of them?
The Titans may have been better off trading one or two of their key defensive players in order to recoup some draft capital. It's not like their defense is any good at this point, anyway.
Tennessee has a plethora of issues. While its quarterback situation and porous offensive line may be chief among them, let's not sit here and pretend like the Titans' defense is good to go.
