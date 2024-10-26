Five Questions Ahead of Titans vs. Lions Game
The Tennessee Titans are lining up for their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
In order to learn more about Tennessee's opponent this week, we spoke with Detroit Lions On SI contributor Christian Booher.
What is different about the Lions this year vs. last year?
There’s a lot that’s similar in terms of culture and core fundamentals, but there are noticeable differences between this year and last year’s Lions team. The secondary is overhauled, and the move of Brian Branch from nickel cornerback to safety has created one of the league’s best safety tandems. If the Lions can continue to improve against the pass, their defense can be one of the league’s best.
What’s one thing people should know about the Lions that cannot be found in a box score?
Their culture is a difference-maker. The Lions have a roster that is completely bought in to what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have preached, and as a result there is a never quit attitude within this group. They never feel overmatched and believe that they are one of the best teams competing for a Super Bowl. The players on the roster fit the coaching staff’s vision, and as a result there is no disconnect and little drama within the locker room.
What’s one matchup you are looking forward to?
The Titans’ defense has been one of the best in the league, so I’m eager to see how the Lions’ offensive line matches up against the likes of Harold Landry and Jeffrey Simmons. Detroit’s offensive line is viewed as one of the best in the league, and Landry and Simmons are two very talented defenders anchoring the Titans’ defense. This matchup of strength on strength should be fascinating to watch.
The Lions are heavy favorites, but why would they end up on the losing end of the game?
The Lions love to set the tone on the ground. If they get David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs going on the ground, it opens up the playbook and they become very hard to stop. In wins, Jared Goff has never thrown the ball more than 28 times. However, in the loss to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers made Detroit one dimensional and Goff was forced to throw 55 times. While the Lions have plenty of skill position talent, making them one dimensional and taking away the run game would be a sign of danger.
What’s your prediction?
The Titans are viewed as double digit underdogs and could be coming in with a backup quarterback. However, the margin for error to win in the NFL is still minimal, and Tennessee could give the Lions trouble. Because the Lions are coming off two emotional victories and have two big games ahead, this is a prime trap game spot. However, the Lions’ culture doesn’t allow for setbacks or hold ups of this nature. The Titans can keep it close, but the Lions have too much firepower on offense.
Lions 31, Titans 17
