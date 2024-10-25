Titans QB Pleased With Progress
The Tennessee Titans have a tall task for Week 8 as they take on the Detroit Lions on the road.
The Titans are one of the league's worst teams at 1-5 through seven weeks, and they have to go on the road as a double-digit underdog to face one of the best teams in the Lions, who have won four straight.
On top of that, the Titans are expected to be without their starting quarterback Will Levis for a second straight week as he continues to nurse a lingering shoulder injury. This has thrusted Mason Rudolph into the starting role once again, and he is excited to lead his team into battle this week after some strong practices.
"It's been a great week," Rudolph said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's just nice to get back in the flow, get the walk-through reps in the morning, the practice reps in the afternoon, meetings at night. ... Getting the reps during the week is ideal."
Last week, a couple Titans voiced that the team did not practice well during the week, and it showed in their 34-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Perhaps that will correlate once again and the Titans will have a positive outcome after a great week of practice.
A good week of practice, however, won't immediately award a win to the Titans. They will have to execute a game plan so well since the Lions are one of the league's best teams, and that may still not be enough.
It will come down to execution on both sides of the ball, along with a couple strokes of luck, for the Titans to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the NFL this season against the Lions.
Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
