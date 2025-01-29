Only One QB Ranks Below Titans' Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans struggled this season with second-year pro Will Levis under center.
Levis won just one game where he played from start to finish, leading the Titans to the worst record and the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to likely pick his replacement.
However, Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport doesn't believe Levis was the worst quarterback of the season, placing him at No. 31 in his signal caller rankings.
"After an almost comically bad 2024 campaign that included 12 interceptions and 10 fumbles in 12 games, the Titans pulled the plug on the Levis experiment. With the Titans in possession of the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, the odds that Tennessee will take a quarterback early this year are approximately 246 percent," Davenport writes.
Instead, the dishonor of being No. 32 went to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who ruptured his Achilles twice during the season, putting his team in an incredibly difficult position with millions of dollars in fully guaranteed money still owed to him.
"Thanks to the single worst contract in the history of the NFL, the Browns are stuck with Watson for the foreseeable future. But the 29-year-old has been awful when he's been out there in Cleveland and just had a second surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The Watson trade and contract represent the worst personnel move in league history. Period," Davenport writes.
While the Titans don't have a situation as bad as the Browns, they still need to figure out the future at the quarterback position, and it's clear that it involves someone other than Levis taking the reins under center next season whether it be Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or another veteran from around the league.
