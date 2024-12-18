Former Titans GM Interviews With AFC Rival
A former member of the Tennessee Titans front office is a candidate for a job with another team in the league.
The New York Jets, who fired general manager Joe Douglas last month after a 3-8 start, have interviewed former Titans executive Jon Robinson to the same position.
Robinson, 48, served as the Titans general manager from 2016-22, and is credited with the team's rise from one of the worst teams in the league to the top seed in the AFC.
While Robinson was with the team, the Titans made the playoffs in four out of seven seasons, including an AFC Championship appearance in 2019.
He drafted some of the greatest Titans to ever play for the franchise, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons among others.
Robinson also has experience with the New England Patriots (2002-12), where he won two Super Bowls and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-15).
Now, he could look to be back in the NFL, turning around the Jets as they look to move in a new direction.
There is no current timetable for when the Jets plan to announce the hiring of their new general manager.
