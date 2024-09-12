Former Titans QB Could Succeed as Packers Starter
The Tennessee Titans chose to keep two quarterbacks in Will Levis and Mason Rudolph ahead of Malik Willis during training camp, and that led to the team trading the third-year pro out of Liberty to the Green Bay Packers.
Due to an injury to starting quarterback Jordan Love, Willis will be thrust into the spotlight when the Packers take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. That will give Willis a chance to make his first start since 2022 before a potential rivalry game in Week 3 against the Titans.
Facing off against divisional opponents should help Willis get adjusted to live as the interim Packers starter.
"If there's any opponent where Malik Willis would have familiarity and maybe feel a little bit more comfortable with what he's seeing, it would be a previous AFC South rival," analyst Tyler Rowland said on Locked on Packers. "If we could pick two games to play back-to-back where Malik might be a little more comfortable than normal, it's the two AFC South teams and the team that he just came from."
Willis, 25, made three starts in his rookie year back in 2022, and the Titans were 1-2 in those games. However, Willis is still looking for his first NFL touchdown, as he was unable to find the end zone in any of his starts with the Titans.
The Packers lost their season opener last week in Sao Paolo against the Philadelphia Eagles, so they are eager to grab a win here early in the year in order to get some momentum going. If that win doesn't come against the Colts this week or the Titans on Sept. 22, the Packers could be in an insurmountable hole that will be very difficult to dig themselves out of.
