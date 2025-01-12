Patriots Hire Former Titans HC
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel now has his new landing spot.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots are hiring Vrabel just one week after firing Jerod Mayo, who went 4-13 this season with the team.
"Homecoming: Mike Vrabel and the Patriots reached a multi-year agreement to make him New England’s next head coach, per sources," Schefter tweeted.
"Vrabel now is the seventh individual to become the head coach for a franchise he once helped win a Super Bowl as a player, joining Jerod Mayo, Bart Starr, Forrest Gregg, Art Shell, Jeff Saturday and Jason Garrett."
Vrabel, 49, compiled a record of 54-45 in six years with the Titans. He led the Titans to three consecutive postseason appearances from 2019-21, including a trip to the AFC Championship in 2019. That year, the Titans were one game away from reaching the Super Bowl before losing to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs, who won their first ring in the Patrick Mahomes era.
Now, Vrabel has the task of bringing the Patriots back to their glory days after leaving the spotlight for a few years with the departures of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
