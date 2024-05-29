Giants Bring In Former Titans DB
Former Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu is looking for a new home, and he may have one in the Big Apple.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the New York Giants have brought Kalu in for a workout.
Kalu, who turns 29 in August, could look to reunite with Shane Bowen, who was the Titans defensive coordinator from 2021-23. Now, Bowen has the same role with the Giants.
Kalu went undrafted in 2018 out of Nebraska and signed with the Titans after the draft. He played in 28 games over his first three years with the Titans, but mostly on special teams.
In 2021, Kalu signed with the Giants, but he tore his pectoral muscle in the preseason and sat out for the rest of the year, never making an appearance for New York.
In 2022, Kalu returned to the Titans, where he had a more prominent role on defense. Kalu started five games and recorded a career-high 42 tackles.
This past season, Kalu bounced around the league on practice squads. He signed with the Washington Commanders in training camp, but the team cut him just ahead of the 53-man roster reveal. He joined the Miami Dolphins practice squad shortly after training camp, but the team cut him weeks later. He returned to the Commanders practice squad, but was never called up for any games.
Now, he's hoping that he can catch on again with the Giants and return to playing football on Sundays.
