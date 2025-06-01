Hilarious Reason Titans Kicked Cam Ward Out of Practice Facility
While it's been relatively quiet on the Tennessee Titans' front since selecting quarterback Cam Ward with their first-overall pick a couple of months ago, inside the building, their top selection has been making a major statement to his new staff in terms of his standout work ethic.
So much so, that according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Ward reportedly got himself kicked out of the Titans' facility for being in there too much.
"The Titans coaches have been really impressed with his work ethic so far," Fowler said. "They knew he was a hard worker coming in. I was told they had to kick him out of the offices at times– literally kick him out, because he'll just hang out in the coach's office wanting to get to know the offense, and get to know them and what they're running, and the whole thing. So, from a leadership component, he's been really good."
Even while it may get him booted out of the coach's office, Ward being such a sponge for information alongside the Titans brass as early as OTAs should be a pretty encouraging sign for how his development could transpire further down the line of his NFL career.
For most quarterbacks making that jump to the pro level, a monumental part of that progression is simply mental, and when it comes to Ward, getting that early chemistry and familiarity in this Titans scheme and alongside this coaching staff is critical. We may be well within the early stages of preparation for the season ahead, but Tennessee's top pick isn't wasting any opportunity to line up for a strong first year.
It's not often you see someone being kicked out of anywhere for positive reasons, but that might just be the case for Ward this time around.
