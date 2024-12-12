Vikings QB Linked to Titans
The Tennessee Titans are still dealing with quarterback issues as Will Levis has not done enough to claim the title of franchise guy moving forward.
Levis, 25, has the chance to earn his spot as the 2025 starter in the final four games of the season, but there's still reason for the Titans to sign someone else to join their quarterback room.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that the Titans should sign Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
"Rookie head coach Brian Callahan — who previously served as Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator — may have his job security tied to his quarterback. Unless Levis shows a tremendous amount of growth over the final month, he may push to go in a different direction," Knox writes.
"Darnold might be exactly what Callahan wants in his quarterback. He isn't Joe Burrow, but he isn't far off from a physical standpoint. The Titans haven't had the personnel to really open up the coach's offense this season, but that would change if Tennessee brought in Darnold and, say, impending free agent Tee Higgins as a receiver."
Darnold, 27, has enjoyed a renaissance season for the Vikings. He signed a one-year deal in the offseason to be a mentor for No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, but a season-ending injury in the preseason thrust Darnold into the QB1 role for good.
Darnold has taken the opportunity and ran with it, winning 11 of 13 starts and putting the Vikings one game back of the NFL-best Detroit Lions in the NFC North.
Darnold is a free agent at season's end and isn't likely to sign an extension with the Vikings, so a team like the Titans looking to upgrade the quarterback room could be a logical destination for him if Minnesota doesn't re-sign him for the 2025 campaign.
