Titans Spiral in Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are coming off one of their worst losses of the season, a 10-6 snoozefest against the NFL cellar-dwelling Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South rivalry game.
The loss brought the Titans to 3-10, tying them with the Jags for the worst record in the division.
The defeat also placed the Titans at No. 31 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings, five spots lower than the previous week.
"Your cool Titans related note of the week, which I had to borrow from NFL Pro because that game against the Jaguars was wholly unwatchable: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a catch to touchdown ratio of 20:8," Orr writes. "In the Super Bowl era that’s tied for the best ratio ever. See, it’s not all bad!
Westbrook-Ikhine may be one of the few bright spots the Titans have had this season, but he couldn't haul in a game-winning catch in the end zone late in the fourth quarter during the team's Week 14 loss.
The loss also officially eliminated the Titans from any chance of making the postseason, forcing the team to look towards next season. This means that the final four weeks of the year will be dedicated towards finding out which players will fit on next year's roster and if head coach Brian Callahan is worth keeping around.
While Callahan is only a first-year coach, his job with the Titans hasn't helped the team progress, and his status with the team should be brought into question, especially if the team continues to regress in the final four weeks of the season.
Callahan faces a big opportunity to bounce back in Week 15 as his former Cincinnati Bengals come to town. Kickoff is set from Nissan Stadium for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
