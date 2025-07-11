Joe Burrow Has NSFW Moment vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans had many touchdowns thrown against them throughout the 2024 season.
The Titans finished with a 3-14 record and one of those losses came in December at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been featured on Season 2 of Netflix's "Quarterback" documentary and one of the moments that was captured and made air came against the Titans.
In the second quarter, the Bengals were marching down the field, getting all the way down to the 2-yard line when a Titans defender asks Burrow from the other side of the line of scrimmage if he'll run the ball.
Burrow responds: "F--k no."
He then proceeds to throw a touchdown to Sam Hubbard, a defensive end who was lining up as a tight end on the play.
The Bengals went on to win the game 37-27, but Burrow was not happy with his team's performance. He let his head coach Zac Taylor know that after the game.
Burrow and the Bengals were once a Super Bowl contender when Brian Callahan was the offensive coordinator. In his second season, the team represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, but they haven't been back to the Big Game since.
The Titans hope they can get a similar trajectory with Cam Ward, another No. 1 overall pick. With Ward's help, the Titans won't be seen as a team that should be beaten by more than 10 points.
With Callahan now on the Titans side, he'll have a chance to coach Ward like he did with Burrow in hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl.
Ward and the Titans are enjoying the final days of their offseason before getting back in the rhythm of football. Training camp starts when players report on July 22.
