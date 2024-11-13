Analyst Gives High Praise to Titans QB Will Levis
Even though the Tennessee Titans fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, they saw the return of quarterback Will Levis, who missed three games with a shoulder injury.
Levis completed 18 of 23 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns while not turning the ball over.
Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox believes Levis had his best game of the season to date.
"Will Levis was back in the Titans' lineup following a three-game absence because of a shoulder injury. While Tennessee didn't play particularly well in Week 10, Levis had his best game of the season. That's a small positive in what has been a disappointing season, but it should give Tennessee fans a reason to watch over the next two months. For the first time this season, Levis had a performance on which he can build," Knox writes. "And the Titans will use the rest of the 2024 season to evaluate their 25-year-old quarterback. At 2-7 and facing a difficult remaining schedule, it's about the only impactful goal they can still accomplish."
Levis now has a baseline for where he will look to improve for the rest of the season. The strong performance in his first game back is a positive sign of growth for the second-year quarterback, especially as he proves to the coaching staff and front office that he should be the franchise guy moving forward.
The Titans don't have playoffs on the mind, but that shouldn't change Levis' urgency for the rest of the season. He knows he is playing for his job, and that could produce some of the best play he's had in his career.
Levis and the Titans are back in action in Week 11 as they take on the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
