Titans Claim Rams OL Off Waivers
The Tennessee Titans are making a move to boost their offensive line.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are claiming offensive lineman Logan Bruss off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. A corresponding move has yet to be named.
Bruss, who just turned 26 last month, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft just months after the team won the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bruss tore his ACL and MCL during the preseason of his rookie year, ending the first season of his professional career before it began.
In 2023, Bruss was cut by the Rams before making the 53-man roster, but he signed with the practice squad.
This past season, Bruss made the Rams' initial roster and played in eight games earlier in the season. He also made three starts as other players were injured, but when starters Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson were activated from injured reserve, the Rams placed Bruss on waivers.
Now, Bruss joins the Titans in hopes of finding some depth on the offensive line. Daniel Brunskill has had to step in as the starting center as Lloyd Cushenberry III suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the New England Patriots. Now, Bruss can enter in that role.
