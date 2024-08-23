Lamar Jackson Can't Wait for Former Titans Star
Former Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is making a major impression on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the regular season approaches.
"It's hard to explain,"Jackson said. "That guy is different. [He's] a fast, huge physical guy I can't wait until the games start and we can show the world what we're capable of."
The Ravens signed Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal in March after he spent eight memorable seasons with the Titans. Pairing him alongside Jackson in the backfield now gives Baltimore the NFL's active career rushing leader, further bolstering the team's Super Bowl window.
With Tenneseee, Henry did seemingly everything you can ask out of a franchise running back, solidifying himself as one of the best players in Titans history in the process. In 119 career regular-season games, he's rushed 2,030 times for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns while adding 115 catches for 1,458 yards and three scores.
Strangely enough, the former Heisman Trophy winner has more career passing touchdowns in the NFL than receiving scores. During his time as a Titan, Henry became known for pulling off the occasional jump-pass out of the wildcat formation. Including playoffs, he's gone 8 of 10 passing for 40 yards and five touchdowns, two of which came last season.
During the 2019 season, Henry helped lead Tennessee to its first AFC Championship appearance since 2002. The Titans fell to the eventual Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs despite jumping out to a 10-0 lead. It remains the furthest Henry has gone in the postseason in his NFL career, but he'll be looking to change that this season.
Henry will make his Ravens regular-season debut when Baltimore plays the first game of the 2024 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 5 against the Chiefs at Arrowhead.
