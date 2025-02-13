Raiders Hire Former Titans All-Pro
A former Tennessee Titans assistant coach is headed back west to join the Las Vegas Raiders and head coach Pete Carroll for the 2025 season.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Raiders are hiring former Titans assistant Marcus Robertson as a defensive backs coach. He was previously a secondary coach in Tennessee for five seasons, as he got his NFL coaching start with the Titans in 2007. His ties to the Titans hardly end there.
Robertson played 10 seasons for the Houston Oilers/Titans franchise after the team selected him in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He received an All-Pro nod in 1993 after finishing with 82 total tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumbles recoveries for a league-leading 107 return yards, seven interceptions and one touchdown.
Robertson finished his Oilers/Titans career with 117 starts across 135 appearances while tallying 643 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 22 interceptions and three total touchdowns. He played his final two NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks in 2001 and '02.
As for coaching, Robertson then spent time with the Detroit Lions before joining the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014. After three years with the team, he had stints with the Denver Broncos (2017, '18), Arizona Cardinals (2019-22) and was most recently with the New Orleans Saints as a defensive backs coach for the past two seasons.
The Raiders are coming off a 4-13 season where the defense was middle-of-the-pack in terms of allowing yardage (333.1 per game) but surrendered the seventh-most points per game (25.5).
With safety Tre'von Moehrig and cornerback Jack Jones expected to headline the backend of the defense, Robertson will have some weapons at his disposal to work with next season.
