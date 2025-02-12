Titans Escape Basement in Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick as one of three teams with just three wins to their name this season.
While the Titans had the poorest strength of schedule among the three-win teams, they weren't exactly the worst of the bunch.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm put the Titans at No. 31 in the first official power rankings of the offseason.
"We'll have weeks -- maybemonths-- of speculation over the Titans' offseason plans, specifically what they'll do with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they're starting to leave some breadcrumbs that might show what path they'll take.
"Chad Brinker indicatedTennessee won't pass up a generational talent at No. 1, which seems like a sound approach. But then NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Titans could listen to offers for the top pick, which raises this question: Is there a player worth taking at the top in their eyes? I think they'll investigate every possible quarterback avenue they can prior to the draft, which obviously would shape their thinking significantly. If they can secure a veteran option first, it would make the draft decisions fall more easily into place."
Only the Cleveland Browns ranked lower than the Titans while the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints rounded out the bottom-five teams.
The Titans could go in a number of different directions for the No. 1 overall pick, but that could be determined based on how the team feels about free agency. If there is a quarterback worth signing around the league, the Titans may look to sign him and trade the pick or take one of the better defensive players in the draft in Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.
