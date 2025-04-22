Vikings Named Landing Spot For Titans QB
The Tennessee Titans will be working the phones during the NFL Draft when it comes to trading with other teams.
One player who could be a hot commodity on the trade market is quarterback Will Levis, who was linked to the Minnesota Vikings as a landing spot by Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox.
"Trading for Levis, however, would land Minnesota a (somewhat) experienced quarterback without potentially costing the Vikings a compensatory pick in 2026. While Levis wouldn't really be much of a mentor to McCarthy, he has 21 starts on his resume and could be a viable placeholder if McCarthy isn't ready to start by Week 1," Knox writes.
"Levis might also be viewed as a better backup than an available veteran like Rodgers, Desmond Ridder or Carson Wentz.
"Everyone loves a creative solution, and this hypothetical trade would provide one for both Tennessee and Minnesota. The Titans would give up their second of two fourth-round picks along with Levis but would net a valuable Day 2 selection in 2026.
"The Vikings, meanwhile, would get their QB2 while adding to their limited 2025 draft capital. As things stand, Minnesota only owns four selections in this year's draft."
The Vikings had Sam Darnold as McCarthy's expected backup going into last season, so Minnesota could be looking for someone with a similar background as a second-stringer this year.
McCarthy would still be the starter, but if the injury bug bites again or if he isn't up to snuff, having a hungry quarterback like Levis looking to prove himself could be the ideal move for the Vikings and the Titans.
The Titans and the rest of the league will participate in the NFL Draft this week from Thursday to Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!