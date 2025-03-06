Vikings Re-Sign Former Titans DB
The Minnesota Vikings are inking a former Tennessee Titans draft pick to a new deal as the offseason treads on.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have signed safety Theo Jackson to a two-year deal According to Pelissero, the deal is a $12.615 million extension with two years guaranteed at signing. He was set to be a restricted free agent.
"The Vikings and safety Theo Jackson agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.615 million extension through 2027, with the first two years fully guaranteed at signing, per source," Pelissero tweeted. "Deal done by Equity Sports Agency."
Jackson, 26, was originally a sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Nashville native played his college ball for the Tennessee Volunteers and signed a four-year $3.82 million with the Titans upon being drafted but never saw the field for his hometown team.
The Titans waived Jackson prior to the start of his rookie season and immediately brought him back to the practice squad. From here, the Vikings swooped in and signed him to their active roster a few months later.
He ended up playing in 11 games for Minnesota as a rookie, posting nine total tackles and a fumble recovery while seeing nearly all of his snaps come on special teams. He also appeared in the Vikings' NFC Wild Card loss to the New York Giants that season.
In 2023, Jackson played in 15 games while tallying 21 total tackles (14 solo) and his first-career interception. He continued to see more playing time this past season, finishing 2024 having appeared in all 17 regular-season games along with Minnesota's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
He ended the campaign with 17 total tackles, three pass breakups and another interception, which helped seal Minnesota's 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.
