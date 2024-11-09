Mock Draft: Titans Pass on QB for WR Help
The Tennessee Titans are just a day away from facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, but with college football all over today, the scouting department will certainly be busy.
With the potential to have a high pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans will be looking at several of the country's top prospects when looking to make their decision.
Among the prospects the Titans should be looking at is Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, who went No. 5 overall in The Athletic's mock draft conducted by draft analyst Nick Baumgardner.
"The Titans need a lot. Will Levis might not be the answer at QB, but things won’t go any better if Tennessee adds one of the 2025 QBs to its current roster. Tackle could be an option here, too, but at some point, Tennessee’s offense needs to add a young weapon who scares defenses," Baumgardner writes.
With DeAndre Hopkins traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans lack a big target opposite Calvin Ridley. Adding a player like Burden could do a lot to open up their offense and allow it to become multi-dimensional.
There are other options, like Colorado's Travis Hunter or Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, both of whom were the top two selections in this mock draft, but Burden shouldn't be on the board for very long, and could easily go in the top five if he continues to have the success he's been experiencing.
The Titans could go in another direction, like quarterback or right tackle, but they will have to address the wide receiver spot at some point during the offseason, whether it be in free agency or the draft, so why not get it out of the way by grabbing a potential top prospect?
