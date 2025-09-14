All Titans

Mock Trade Proposal Sends Chiefs OT to Titans

The Tennessee Titans could be in the market for an offensive tackle and the Kansas City Chiefs may trade one soon.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans could be looking to make a trade for an offensive tackle if JC Latham is on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time with a hip injury.

Latham's injury is part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested a trade that would send Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris to the Titans in exchange for defensive back Mike Brown and a seventh-round pick.

"Tennessee didn't do a great job with the latter part of the equation in Week 1, as Ward was sacked six times. Right tackle J.C. Latham also aggravated a hip injury in the game—one he battled during the preseason. He didn't play well either, and was responsible for a penalty and a sack allowed, according to Pro Football Focus," Knox wrote.

"With Latham still sidelined in practice this week, Tennessee would be wise to consider adding depth at right tackle. Kansas City Chiefs backup Wanya Morris would be a sensible trade target.

"Morris started 11 games last season. Though he primarily played left tackle in 2024, he played both tackle positions in college. Now, he's a pure depth player behind free-agent addition and swing tackle Jaylon Moore."

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears
On top of the positional fit on the roster, the Titans are familiar with Morris through general manager Mike Borgonzi, who was with the Chiefs when they selected the offensive lineman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

Morris, 24, is under contract until the end of the 2026 season, so the Titans could get some depth that could last beyond the current campaign. For now, the Titans are rocking with Oli Udoh, Blake Hance and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson for the most part as the backups, but adding Morris could give the second unit a little more upside.

The offensive line is a huge part of the Titans. They are keeping No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward protected and a lot has been invested in the position group through money and high draft selections, so if it doesn't work out, the Titans could be in hot water.

That's why a trade for Morris should be in the cards for the Titans.

Jeremy Brener
