Nashville Mayor Calls Out Titans
The Tennessee Titans have a frustrated fan base after losing to the Detroit Lions 52-14 in Week 8 at Ford Field.
The loss put the Titans at 1-6, which is the worst record in the AFC through eight weeks. A lot of fans vented their frustration on social media, and even Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell chimed in.
Titans fan Larry tweeted at O'Connell jokingly asking to file a complaint about the Titans, and the mayor understood, choosing to agree with him.
It's unsure whether or not O'Connell was hacked when writing this, but as of publication, the post is still up on X.
The mayor tweeting his disappointment in the Titans may be a new low for them. The Titans have struggled mightily so far this season, but a 38-point loss to the Lions is the exclamation point for all of the woes the team has faced so far this season.
New coach Brian Callahan hasn't gotten a grasp on the team, the roster that general manager Ran Carthon helped piece together looks severely out of sync and injuries are affecting the roster on both offense and defense to players like second-year quarterback Will Levis and star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
There are a lot of changes the Titans have to make soon if they want to turn this thing around. And if they don't find ways to win during the second half of the year, people's jobs both on the field and sideline could be on the line.
Perhaps the Titans will play better when they are in the friendly confines of Nissan Stadium in Week 9 when they host the New England Patriots, who are 2-6 after coming from behind to beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in an upset victory that snapped a six-game losing streak.
